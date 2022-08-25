Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDC. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $195.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.29 and its 200 day moving average is $192.72. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $175.69 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

