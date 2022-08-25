Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 869,670 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,980,000 after acquiring an additional 686,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $92.37 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

