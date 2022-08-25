Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after buying an additional 877,303 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,186,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,774,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,358,000 after purchasing an additional 625,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,478,000 after purchasing an additional 440,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

