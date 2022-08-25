Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 149.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth $2,728,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth $2,455,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $592,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEO opened at $95.25 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.89.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

