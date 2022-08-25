Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $124.82 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day moving average of $130.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.