Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $23,466,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $277.74 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.92 and a 200-day moving average of $273.17.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.