Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,128 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 877,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 735,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

JLL traded up $3.55 on Thursday, reaching $180.28. 326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,304. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.39 and its 200-day moving average is $204.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

