JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target to SEK 130

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 145 to SEK 130 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

HNNMY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 451,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,304. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

