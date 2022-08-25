JSF Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,897 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.
Tractor Supply Price Performance
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
