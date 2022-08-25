JSF Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,515 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,660. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

