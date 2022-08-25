JSF Financial LLC Buys 189 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after buying an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.2% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H. L. Ormond & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 954,125 shares of company stock worth $306,853,641 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $317.06. 39,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,031. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $301.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

