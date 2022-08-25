JSF Financial LLC Buys 257 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.96. 1,738,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,444,760. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $442.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.