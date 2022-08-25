JSF Financial LLC Invests $10.54 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC owned 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

