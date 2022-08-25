JSF Financial LLC Invests $498,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $13,447,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $178,498.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $178,498.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,826 shares of company stock worth $13,089,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $324.21. 5,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,074. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.41. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.57 and a 12 month high of $350.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

