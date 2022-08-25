JSF Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 660.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,587,000 after purchasing an additional 508,287 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,064,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,651,000 after acquiring an additional 492,231 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,240,000 after acquiring an additional 614,039 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 612,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.17. 11,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.25. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

