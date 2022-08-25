JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.82. 878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

JSR Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.67.

JSR Company Profile

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

