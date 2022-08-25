K21 (K21) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.28 Million

K21 (K21) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One K21 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000976 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, K21 has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. K21 has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $20,810.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003813 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00129035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076377 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

Buying and Selling K21

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars.

