Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $22.77

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 22.77, but opened at 23.78. Kanzhun shares last traded at 24.12, with a volume of 90,505 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 23.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50 and a beta of -0.80.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

About Kanzhun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 25.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.