Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $22.77

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 22.77, but opened at 23.78. Kanzhun shares last traded at 24.12, with a volume of 90,505 shares traded.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is 23.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50 and a beta of -0.80.
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
