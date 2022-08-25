KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Raised to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

KAO Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of KAO stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. KAO has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It operates through five segments: Hygiene and Living Care Business, Health and Beauty Care Business, Life Care Business, Cosmetics Business, and Chemical Business. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers laundry detergents; fabric treatments; kitchen, paper, and house cleaning products; sanitary napkins; and baby diapers.

