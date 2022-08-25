KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KBR

KBR Stock Up 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 160,185.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,366,000.

KBR stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $36.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

