KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
KBR stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $36.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88.
KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
