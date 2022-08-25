Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) Shares Down 2.6%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 34,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 85,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Kelso Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

