Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Hits $0.0003

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $6,827.00 and $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003807 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00150544 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008936 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2,579.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000197 BTC.
About Kemacoin
Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
