KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $18.75 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.