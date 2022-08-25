KeyCorp Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $110.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

OSK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE OSK opened at $83.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $77.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 83.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,732 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 58.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,775,000 after purchasing an additional 770,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 209.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 523,900 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $40,887,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,052,000 after acquiring an additional 449,087 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Stories

