Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE:KRP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 211,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,989. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.66%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

