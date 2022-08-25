King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,967 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 129.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock traded up $28.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,019.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,891.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,113.11.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

