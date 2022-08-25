King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $23.89 Million Stock Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 741,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,503 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $23,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Industrial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 295,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Global Industrial by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 313,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 90,640 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 215.8% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.65. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 52.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

