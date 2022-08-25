King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $35.94 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,276 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $35,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $255,302,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in ANSYS by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,852,000 after purchasing an additional 153,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 19,064.8% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 152,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 151,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $262.20 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.94.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Wolfe Research began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.55.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

