King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $44.81 Million Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.35% of Neogen worth $44,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Green acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Green bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,100 shares of company stock worth $507,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.58. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

