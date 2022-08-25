King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,372 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $21,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.08.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $389.52. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,740. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.49.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

