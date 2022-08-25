King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 220,950 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Simmons First National worth $17,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Simmons First National by 10.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 60.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,920. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFNC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

