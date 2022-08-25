King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $542.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,790. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $513.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

