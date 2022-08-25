King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 21,145 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,145 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.30% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

