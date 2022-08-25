King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 35,410 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,410 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.20% of Progyny worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 21.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,289 shares of company stock worth $4,263,482. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny Trading Up 0.2 %

PGNY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,231. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 95.57, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.