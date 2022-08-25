King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 7,599 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.27% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $48,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $193,556,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 383,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,981,000 after purchasing an additional 283,501 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 444,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,206,000 after acquiring an additional 117,629 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,033 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,021 shares of company stock worth $16,118,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $174.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.26%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

