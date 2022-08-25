Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,672,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 61,068,468 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,663,000 after buying an additional 17,569,586 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 149.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,660,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783,893 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

