Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $265.45 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $157.81 and a 1 year high of $285.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.82 and its 200-day moving average is $225.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $16,573,892.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $16,573,892.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

