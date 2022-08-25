KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,999 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $18,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,274,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.98. 30,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,245. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

