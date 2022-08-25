Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.36 billion-$17.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.50 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSS. OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.27.

KSS stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.40. 4,063,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,564. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 60.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Kohl’s by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

