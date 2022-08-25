Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $142,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,740,909.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KTOS opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.77. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,794,000 after purchasing an additional 118,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after buying an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after acquiring an additional 656,295 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,666,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,773,000 after acquiring an additional 237,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,664,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,068,000 after purchasing an additional 235,920 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

