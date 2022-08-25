Kulupu Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $161,198.00 (KLP)

Kulupu (KLP) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Kulupu has traded 42% lower against the dollar. Kulupu has a total market cap of $161,198.00 and $32,392.00 worth of Kulupu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kulupu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015247 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001743 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Kulupu Profile

Kulupu (CRYPTO:KLP) uses the hashing algorithm. Kulupu’s total supply is 28,857,458 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,778 coins. Kulupu’s official Twitter account is @kulupunetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kulupu is https://reddit.com/r/kulupu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kulupu’s official website is corepaper.org/kulupu.

Buying and Selling Kulupu

According to CryptoCompare, “Kulupu is a proof of work blockchain with on-chain governance and online upgrade. Kulupu is a self-updating self-governed blockchain system, using proof-of-work as its consensus engine. Kulupu is built with the Substrate framework. It is a blockchain that combines proof-of-work consensus engine with forkless upgrades. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kulupu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kulupu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kulupu using one of the exchanges listed above.

