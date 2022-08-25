L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,471 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $504,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

LHX opened at $233.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

