Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires 118 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for 7.4% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $29,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,883,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $12.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,230.78. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,162.00 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,263.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,328.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $19.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

