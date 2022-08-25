Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires 3,232 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 524,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,366,016. The stock has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

