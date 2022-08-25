Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 212 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 1.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Capital International Investors increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $507,115,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,552 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $78.59. The stock had a trading volume of 184,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,357. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

