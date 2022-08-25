Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 4,207 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,977 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 1.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,628,115 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $316,156,000 after buying an additional 449,136 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,321,923 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $310,117,000 after buying an additional 63,070 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,472,343 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $355,247,000 after buying an additional 392,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,698,422 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $146,259,000 after buying an additional 621,927 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,498,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $142,561,000 after buying an additional 3,251,217 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 439,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,707,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.97.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

