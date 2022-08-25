Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 828 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 2.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.
Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
