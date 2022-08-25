Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 828 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 2.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

