Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17,612.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,446,000 after acquiring an additional 914,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,689,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Boston Properties Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.05. 11,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.89.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Properties (BXP)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.