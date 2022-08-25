Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17,612.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,446,000 after acquiring an additional 914,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,689,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.05. 11,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.89.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

