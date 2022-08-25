Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.66. The company had a trading volume of 44,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,040. The stock has a market cap of $245.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.