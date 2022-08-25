Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1,730.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in AutoZone by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $26.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,205.60. 2,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,535. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,175.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,060.04. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

